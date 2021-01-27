CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards.
The winners are: Casper arts educator and scholar Dr. Valerie Innella Maiers, Kaycee art patrons John and Nancy Schiffer, Laramie dancer and arts educator Margaret Wilson, and Cody curator and arts advocate Sue Simpson Gallagher.
Due to COVID-19, the Wyoming Arts Council will honor this year's recipients virtually and in person in 2022.
Established in 1982, Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member. Award criteria includes: length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, artistic excellence/level of standards.
Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.