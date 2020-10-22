Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.