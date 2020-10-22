CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Society announced in a news release that the 2021 Calendar of Wyoming Histor,y published by the nonprofit membership-driven educational organization (in partnership with the American Heritage Center and the Wyoming State Archives), will feature historical photographs highlighting the state’s two major industries: energy and tourism.
The popular calendar offers an informative and picturesque view of Wyoming history and includes a short daily paragraph noting “what happened and where.” For example, on Nov. 25, the tidbit reads “Rawlins school closed because of scarlet fever: 1889.” Rick Ewig, editor of the calendar, said “The tidbits range from the serious to the unbelievable, but all newsworthy in the day!”
This popular gift item can be purchased across the state, but here are the locations around southeast Wyoming:
• Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne
• Second Story Bookstore and the University of Wyoming Bookstore in Laramie
• The Medicine Bow Museum in Medicine Bow
• Goshen County Historical Society in Torrington
• The Wandering Hermit Bookstore in Wheatland