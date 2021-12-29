...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...1 AM MST until 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
2021 Governor's Arts Awards winners announced; dinner set Feb. 4
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the recipients of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards, who will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony Feb. 4 in Cheyenne.
The recipients are: Bronwyn Minton, artist/curator from Jackson; Debora Soule, arts administrator from Rock Springs; James Bama, artist from Wapiti; Off Square Theatre Company, from Jackson; and a posthumous award to Charles Belden, a photographer from Meetseetse.
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards are selected based on the winners' substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October, and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board, which sends recommendations to the Governor, who makes the final decisions on which recipients are honored.
Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member. Award criteria includes: length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, artistic excellence/level of standards.
The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a life-long patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.