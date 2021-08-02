CHEYENNE – The 2021 property tax mill levies were approved Monday by the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, staying level with the last two years.
Some residents, however, may see higher taxes this year as the result of higher residential property valuations that come along with the red hot housing market.
But while residential property values have gone up, the total property valuation in Laramie County dropped from $2.2 billion last year to $1.9 billion this year, due to the decline in oil and gas production. Still, thanks to the mill levy caps in the state constitution, that decline doesn’t impact what residents have to pay.
“I think we're very fortunate in this state that property taxes are based upon the market value of that property and not the needs of the government entity providing services,” Laramie County Assessor Kenneth Guille said.
Residents should have received a notice in the mail with an estimate of what their 2021 taxes will be, which Guille said usually ends up being pretty accurate. The local entities are capped at how many mills they can request, and the largest portion, by far, goes directly to local K-12 schools.
Guille said the levy approved Monday is about 72 mills, and the major components of that are: 44 mills for Laramie County K-12 schools; 7 mills for Laramie County Community College; 12 mills for the county; and 8 mills for the city of Cheyenne.
“The commissioners are tasked with the responsibility of setting the levies for all the entities, and the entities submit budgets, showing what their needs are to provide the services that they provide, whether it be fire services or weed control,” Guille said. “Then, that amount that they need to provide those services is divided by the assessed value in their district, and that is the levy.”
Residents in Laramie County Fire District 1 will continue to pay a bit more during these tax cycles, with the $3.1 million bond that was approved by voters in November 2019. The other bonding entity in this year’s mill levy cycle is Laramie County Community College, which is spread across the entire county.
Apart from special bonds like that, the mill levy levels remain fairly steady with the state caps and are approved by the commissioners each year. Laramie County Weed and Pest only took eight-tenths of its full mill this year, and all the other entities funded through this mechanism are at their maximum levy.
“The total amount raised from the levies this year would be $136,628,541, and that's countywide,” Guille said.