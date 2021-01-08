LARAMIE – The 2021 Medicine Bow-Routt Annual Day-Use Pass is not yet available for public purchase due to a delay in obtaining the physical product. The National Forest passes are anticipated to be available later in January.
In the absence of 2021 passes, the 2020 Annual Day-Use Pass will be honored into January.
Typically, the Annual Day-Use Pass is valid for one calendar year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The annual pass is a valid substitute for day-use fees on the forests.
Until the 2021 pass is made available, the 2020 pass will be honored at all day-use areas across the forests, including Fish Creek Falls, Tie City Trailhead, Happy Jack Trailhead, Chimney Park Trailhead, Corner Mountain Trailhead and Laramie Peak Trailhead.
More information on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests Annual Day-Use Pass is available on the Recreation Passes & Permits website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mbr/passes-permits/?cid=fswdev3_008642.
When 2021 passes are available for purchase later this month, a notice will be sent out via Twitter, @FS_MBRTB. Additional information on purchasing will follow.