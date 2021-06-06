CHEYENNE – The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist has been announced by the Wyoming Arts Council.

Summer is near, and folks are gearing up for many adventures alongside the rising temps and summer breeze. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.

These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the country rock sounds of Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone to Missy Jo’s jazz vocals and the hip-hop stylings of Carbine C, there’s something for all tastes.

Songs were selected by Bri Long, assistant talent buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming, and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Artists and tracks include:

Agony by Default | For All the Rest of Time

Benyaro | Wyoming

Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone | Raven Lee

Buffalo Bill Boycott | William Tell Yodelture

Carbine C | Creepy Crawler

The Dauphin of Mississippi | Wyoming Sweet Tooth

Dave Munsick | Staying with the Land

De Gringos y Gremmies | Black Condor and Una Bala para un Gremmie

Doug Andrews | Absaraka Runoff and Juniper Tree

Inland Isle | Analise and Biggest Fish

Jacob Tallabas | Caffeine and Cigarettes

Jared Rogerson | Peace, Love and Horses

Kellen Smith | Cheatgrass & Clover and Pinebox Jim

The Last Coyote | With Your Ghost

Leave it to S.H.I.V.A | Flow

Mastermind of Monkey | Twisted

Missy Jo | Bittersweet and Passport Check

Phillip Fauqet | 3 County Country

Salevv | Food For My Psyche and Siren

The Two Tracks | Beautiful

Walk the Doctor | Bass Rocks and Medicine Man

Whiskey’s Alibi | The Storm

Zϋk | Jilly and Wind from the West

