CHEYENNE – The 2021 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist has been announced by the Wyoming Arts Council.
Summer is near, and folks are gearing up for many adventures alongside the rising temps and summer breeze. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.
These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the country rock sounds of Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone to Missy Jo’s jazz vocals and the hip-hop stylings of Carbine C, there’s something for all tastes.
Songs were selected by Bri Long, assistant talent buyer at the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming, and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Artists and tracks include:
Agony by Default | For All the Rest of Time
Benyaro | Wyoming
Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone | Raven Lee
Buffalo Bill Boycott | William Tell Yodelture
Carbine C | Creepy Crawler
The Dauphin of Mississippi | Wyoming Sweet Tooth
Dave Munsick | Staying with the Land
De Gringos y Gremmies | Black Condor and Una Bala para un Gremmie
Doug Andrews | Absaraka Runoff and Juniper Tree
Inland Isle | Analise and Biggest Fish
Jacob Tallabas | Caffeine and Cigarettes
Jared Rogerson | Peace, Love and Horses
Kellen Smith | Cheatgrass & Clover and Pinebox Jim
The Last Coyote | With Your Ghost
Leave it to S.H.I.V.A | Flow
Mastermind of Monkey | Twisted
Missy Jo | Bittersweet and Passport Check
Phillip Fauqet | 3 County Country
Salevv | Food For My Psyche and Siren
The Two Tracks | Beautiful
Walk the Doctor | Bass Rocks and Medicine Man
Whiskey’s Alibi | The Storm
Zϋk | Jilly and Wind from the West