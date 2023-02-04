...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
2023 Governor's Prayer Breakfast to feature founder of Auntie Anne's
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise.
A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne.
Individual tickets are on sale through the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website, wyoprayerbreakfast.org, for $50 each.
“Jennie and I are immensely grateful for the ongoing support Wyomingites have shown for the prayer breakfast the past four years,” Gordon said in a news release. “We are eagerly looking forward to the 2023 event.”
The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is nondenominational and nonpartisan.