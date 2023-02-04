CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2023 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise.

A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus