CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 will once again be partnering with Cheyenne Frontier Days to host 2023 graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park, 1230 W. Eighth Ave.
With the exception of Triumph High School, all ceremonies will be held Friday. Triumph High’s graduation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in Storey Gymnasium, 2811 House Ave.
The ceremonies on Friday are scheduled as follows:
To accommodate photo opportunities for family and friends, each high school campus will be open immediately following graduation.
In case of inclement weather, a detailed contingency plan is posted on the district website under the graduation ceremony information.
