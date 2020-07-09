CHEYENNE – Maj. Gen. Ferdinand “Fred” B. Stoss passed the 20th Air Force guidon to Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton during a change-of-command ceremony Wednesday morning at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, deputy commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, was the presiding official for the ceremony. Tracing its lineage back to 1944, 20th Air Force now welcomes its 24th commander, according to a news release.
Prior to this assignment, Lutton was the deputy director for Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations, the Joint Staff and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. He is a career space and missile officer and a graduate of the United States Air Force Weapons School.
Lutton also served as weapons officer instructor, weapons squadron operations officer and weapons squadron commander. He commanded the United States Air Force’s only group providing initial training for the nation’s space and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and air-launched cruise missile maintenance forces.
The 20th Air Force commander is responsible for more than 12,000 people and for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile force, organized into three operational wings. In addition, the commander oversees the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, which provides critical support to the nuclear operation and mission partners.
20th Air Force is comprised of three missile wings and one air base wing – the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren, the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and 341st Missile Wing at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, along with the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. Additionally, 20th Air Force oversees the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Stoss had been the 20th Air Force commander since January 2018. He is headed to his next assignment as policy director at United States Strategic Command, located at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.