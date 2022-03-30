ST. PETERSBURG — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general have filed a new lawsuit to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit was announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and it was filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida. The suit contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The requirement in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.
Still, Florida and the other states are pressing on with Tuesday's lawsuit. This comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of government control versus individual rights.
“It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” said DeSantis. The governor, a Republican, has persistently challenged federal mask mandates including those involving cruise lines, schools, private businesses and other entities.
The CDC rule, effective Feb. 1, 2021, requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency's website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat, to end requirements for certain buses, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.
Moody said in a news release that the travel mask mandates “are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”
That appeared to be a reference to a spate of well-publicized confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over the mask requirement on commercial aircraft.
Both DeSantis and Moody mentioned President Joe Biden several times in their statements against the travel mandate.
The Atlanta-based CDC did not immediately respond to a phone call and an email from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday evening requesting comment.
Wyoming was not listed in an AP news report as being among the states that had immediately joined onto the legal case. Wyoming's Office of the Attorney General also could not be immediately reached by phone after hours, and an email was not returned right away.
The suit seeks to immediately halt the CDC travel mask rule and asks for costs and attorneys’ fees. There have been similar legal complaints filed in individual states before this latest one.