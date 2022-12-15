CHEYENNE – More than 20 years of the Wingspan, Laramie County Community College’s award-winning student newspaper, is available online for free, thanks to a collaboration between LCCC and the Wyoming State Library.

The digitization effort has resulted in 119 Wingspan issues, dating from Oct. 16, 2000, to May 12, 2021, being freely available in the Wyoming Digital Newspapers Collection. The pages can be easily browsed with magnification features, the text is displayed in a window next to the pages, and the pages can be downloaded. Users can also search for terms that appear in the Wingspan.


