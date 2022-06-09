PINE BLUFFS – The 23rd annual pilgrimage to the Our Lady of Peace Shrine will take place this Saturday.

Stations of the Cross will begin at 9 a.m., followed by Mass at 10 a.m., led by Father August and Father Lenz. Music will be provided by Niemann and Sons, and Chris Tuck will be the featured soloist.

The shrine, whose centerpiece is a 30-foot-tall Marian Statue, is located off exit 401 in Pine Bluffs.

For more information, visit www.ourladyofpeaceshrine.com.

