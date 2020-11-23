CHEYENNE – The deaths of 26 more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, indicated the number of deaths related to the virus stood at 202 on Monday.
No further information was immediately available on the deaths. The Health Department noted in a previous news release (dated Nov. 19) that it would continue to update confirmed deaths on the website, but information about those deaths would not be included in a news release until Dec. 1.
The announcement came as the state also said it had received reports of 1,251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The increase in confirmed cases, along with 11 new probable cases and reports of 629 recoveries, left the state with 11,793 active cases on Monday, an increase of 607 over Sunday.
Natrona County had 2,601 active cases; Laramie County had 1,689; Albany County had 1,535; Campbell County had 1,352; Fremont had 761; Sheridan had 586; Sweetwater had 481; Goshen had 387; Uinta had 375; Park had 306; Lincoln had 246; Teton had 169; Platte had 168; Johnson and Weston had 160; Washakie had 152; Carbon had 141; Converse had 122; Sublette had 109; Big Horn had 97; Hot Springs had 76; Crook had 72, and Niobrara had 48.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All of Wyoming’s counties except for Weston reported an increase in confirmed cases, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 238.
The new confirmed cases brought the total of confirmed cases seen since the first coronavirus case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 25,560.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, grew to 3,871 with the reporting of 11 new probable cases. A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been exposed to someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
The number of people to recover from confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus stood at 17,436 on Monday with the new reports of 629 recoveries.