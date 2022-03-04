...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A screenshot taken on Friday, March 4, 2022, of a National Weather Service snow forecast.
CHEYENNE – Snow lovers may get some of their fill of the white stuff here over the next few days. And temperatures will decline significantly from the last few balmy days.
For those wanting more of a winter storm, some areas to the west of the Capital City might experience more accumulation than in the Cheyenne area.
According to a National Weather Service forecast, and in comments to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Friday, about three to seven inches is expected through Sunday in Cheyenne. Saturday will see the bulk of the accumulation, with perhaps an inch locally on Sunday.
For some areas along the Interstate 80 corridor west of the city on the way to Laramie, perhaps up to a foot is possible. "There is the potential for higher snowfall totals" to the west of town, said Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist in the NWS Cheyenne office.
Back in Cheyenne, "we’re going to get this first round of snow early (Saturday) morning through about noontime or so," Brothers said. "And then we’ll see some lingering snow showers during the day Sunday, which should be a little bit lighter."
Temperatures, measured in degrees Fahrenheit, will drop to a high perhaps in the mid-20s Saturday, with a low perhaps a few degrees colder, Brothers said. Sunday may see a high temp only in the teens, with a low of about 10. Monday may hit the mid-20s, with a low of 5.
In the words of the NWS's Friday morning release, "Sunday nighttime low temperatures will be in the single digits. Overnight wind chill temperatures are expected to fall below zero in many areas."
So even if you love the snow, make sure to bundle up. Added NWS: "Use extra caution and consider delaying travel plans, as winter conditions are likely!"
If you do have to drive, the Wyoming Department of Transportation recommends being careful of slow-moving plows. They will be out in force during the storm, and are starting preparation efforts for highways like I-80, said WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs. "The road behind the plow is safest" to drive on, she noted.
"I think it will be an all hands on deck situation, like with other storms," Achs said by phone Friday afternoon. And this winter storm "seems to be a little bit more widespread around the state" compared to some more local snow events.