LARAMIE – Three University of Wyoming research proposals recently were selected to receive seed funding through the Hydrogen Energy Research Center’s Hydrogen Production and Transportation for Wyoming initiative.
The funding, available through the UW School of Energy Resources, is part of Phase II of a funding initiative to promote and facilitate hydrogen research among current UW faculty members and researchers that will be applicable in Wyoming.
In 2022, H2ERC issued a request for proposals on hydrogen energy, in which topics of interest included all supply chain levels, such as hydrogen production, use, transportation and storage. Seven projects were selected under the initiative that focused on hydrogen storage and hydrogen made from natural gas.
Phase II proposals were requested to focus on three areas of interest: hydrogen transportation, electrolysis hydrogen production systems or hydrogen production from Wyoming’s coal resources.
“We are excited to have the ability to offer opportunities like this to members of the university who are interested in advancing a hydrogen economy,” Eugene Holubnyak, H2ERC director, said in a UW news release. “We have received a lot of support from the state, and our objective is to grow this area of research for the benefit of the state."
The selected proposals will receive up to $150,000 over a two-year period. The selected projects are:
Saman Aryana, an associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering and the Occidental Chair in Energy and Environmental Technologies, will lead the project “Hydrogen Production through Coal Gasification – State of the Art and Future Directions.”
Haibo Zhai, an associate professor in the Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management and the Roy and Caryl Cline Chair of Engineering, Environment and Natural Resources, leads the proposal titled “A Multi-Scale Computing Framework for Advancing Hydrogen Transportation Infrastructure.”
Charlie Zhang, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management, leads the proposal titled “Developing a Smart, Safe, Sustainable, Resilient (SSSR) Hydrogen Transport Ecosystem in Wyoming.” The project team includes Selena Gerace, an SER associate research scientist, and Danish Kumar, a graduate research assistant in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences.
