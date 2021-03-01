LARAMIE – Three University of Wyoming students were killed in a two-car collision that took place on Saturday, Feb. 27, on the Colorado side of Highway 287.
According to Colorado Trooper Josh Lewis, the collision occurred at about 4:38 p.m., at mile marker 377, in Colorado. A total of five people were involved; four are believed to be UW students.
According to Lewis, the driver of a 2005 Subaru Forester, a male, age 21, who was the only occupant, appeared to have lost control of his vehicle and the Forester began spinning, then crossed over into the next lane, where the front of Forester collided with the side of a 2013 Hyundai sedan.
The collision was witnessed by three other UW students who were traveling in a third vehicle.
The driver of the Hyundai, whose name has not been released yet, is an 18-year-old female from Omaha, Nebraska. Her passengers were two other females and a male.
The two females, one aged 18, from Laramie, the other aged 19, from Texas, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the Subaru.
The male passenger was airlifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies, in Loveland, Colorado. The driver was transported via ambulance to Poudre Valley Hospital, suffering minor injuries.
The University of Wyoming students who died include:
- Sienna Potter, 18, a first-year student in early childhood education, who attended high school outside London, who has family in Laramie.
- Rebecca Marley, 19, a first-year student in marketing who attended high school in Dubai and has family in The Woodlands, Texas.
- William Malone, 21, a senior in computer science from Fort Collins.
According to Lewis, drugs and alcohol are not unofficially being considered as contributing factors. It is unofficially believed that speed and winter road conditions may have contributed to the accident.
“Words fail us, as they simply can’t express our sadness,” said UW President Ed Seidel in a statement about the accident. “Our hearts are broken for the families, their friends and our entire community. Our Dean of Students Office has had contact with all of the family members of those affected, and we’re continuing to reach out to those close to the tragedy.”
“During what has been an extremely challenging academic year for all of us,” Seidel continued, “this unspeakable loss seems to be almost more than our community can bear. As we grieve the loss of these students and seek to recover from other tragic and distressful developments in recent weeks and months, let’s do our best and pull together, support those who are suffering, and show the compassion and kindness that characterize when it means to be part of this community.”
The statement then goes on to encourage students who feel they need support to contact the university’s counseling center, as well as the Dean of Students Office. UW employees can seek assistance through the Employee Assistance Program.