CHEYENNE – Just keep chopping.
That’s what Nick Meysenburg and Sarah Ferrari did, and it’s put them in unprecedented territory with their new local business.
Together, they’ve succeeded in a place where others have failed by opening Cheyenne’s first recreational ax-throwing lanes. Customers pay $25 for an hour of lane time, much like a bowling alley, to hurl hatchets of various sizes at wood targets hand-built by Meysenburg.
Sounds like a simple enough concept. But as is common with new ideas, opening 307 Hatchet House to the public on April 1 was preceded by a flurry of obstacles.
It was difficult even to identify what their business classification was, and they’re not sure that they agree with the city’s conclusion.
“It's just the city, I think it's just starting a new business. Since we were the first ones, they didn't really even know where to start,” Ferrari said. “They were like, ‘Why don't we label you as a restaurant?’"
And that’s what the permit says that hangs by the register of their month-old business. Though Hatchet House is far from being a restaurant, the city of Cheyenne doesn’t require a permit for an ax-throwing range, so the only license they needed was to serve the pre-packaged food that they stock.
Thus, 307 Hatchet House is technically a restaurant.
Next to the framed certificate is an assortment of snacks and refreshments they can sell without being required to meet Health Department code, though they did receive food handlers permits. At each end of the space, there are sections of arcade games and pool tables for those waiting to secure a lane.
In the future, they plan to sell beer. That’s another mountain to climb, especially when sharp objects are literally thrown into the mix. Safety is something they’re carefully accounting for. The plan would be to institute a three-drink maximum to make sure no one is putting themselves or anyone else at risk.
The owners have done their best to fill this gap in their business by inviting food trucks to park out front on weekends.
Securing food and drink opportunities was not the height of their concerns.
Challenges
Hatchet House was just about ready to open in March.
Then, it was immediately hit with a number of structural issues by the city. They had to fix some electrical wiring, make the bathrooms Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and file for other permits which, as first-time business owners, were unknown to them.
The two are a dynamic duo. Despite all the deterrents, they were adamant about getting their business started. They’ve seen the success that ax-throwing ranges have had in Colorado and other parts of Wyoming, and they knew Cheyenne needed another indoor activity to keep people busy.
“I've got two kids – they're 16 and 13. The weather obviously is not optimal here, there really just isn't a whole lot for families to do indoors,” Ferrari said. “Nick has a construction background, and I worked at Carey Junior High. Just hearing the kids kind of complain and knowing the struggles with my kids, we definitely need more for families.”
Meysenburg constructed the entire place himself, including last-minute renovations. The flooring, tables, ranges, fences and walls were all done by hand, which he jokes is a lot better than being stuck working behind the counter. Ferrari was and still is keeping things running on the business side, with help from Meysenburg.
A three-person team oversees operations around 307 Hatchet House on a daily basis. With one other staff member, Ferrari and Meysenburg staff the cash register from 3-10 p.m. on weekdays and 1-11 p.m. on weekends. They supervise the lanes, update social media and keep energy high among customers.
The owners aren’t thrilled with the long hours, especially when it gets slow. They said the key to 307 Hatchet House’s success will be in building lasting relationships with local client base.
“Besides the fact that we're the only ones here that are offering this (activity), people could go Colorado if they wanted to,” Ferrari said. “We need to make sure that we're engaging with them and making sure they're having fun, making them laugh and making a big deal out of things so that they know that we appreciate them.”
The first month of business has been solid.
307 Hatchet House has received substantial positive feedback on social media and through online reviews. It has been particularly popular on weekends – Saturdays end up being booked solid.
They already have recurring customers. Just recently, a hatchet throwing league started meeting on Mondays, where teams of two compete against one another on a point system.
Customers don’t need a reservation, but it will help them secure a spot. The owners have encouraged special event reservations, as well, recently hosting some birthday parties and a party of groomsmen on their way to a wedding. They’re currently toying around with the idea of a monthly membership for frequent customers.