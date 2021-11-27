CHEYENNE – The 31st annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade filled the streets with community spirit Saturday evening in a celebration that started the holiday season off right.
Hours before smiling faces were illuminated by extravagant floats passing through the streets of downtown, cowboys on horseback representing Cheyenne Frontier Days carried wreaths from the Depot Museum to 17th Street, hanging them on lampposts along the way.
The first wreath was hung by Mayor Patrick Collins, the honorary parade marshal. He had the opportunity to take part in last year’s parade, though he had not yet been sworn in as mayor. This year, he could be seen at the front of the parade in a lifted pickup truck, following behind the Toys for Tots float and local Boy Scouts carrying the banner signaling the start of the parade.
For Collins, the parade is a source of pride. It is a true to Cheyenne holiday celebration that brings the community together, young and old, he said.
“I’m in my 60’s now, and sometimes I think you forget, but you see events like this through the eyes of a kid, it’s pretty special,” Collins said. “It reminds you of the excitement and all of the things that go with being a young person during the holidays.”
Even before the sun set, downtown sidewalks had become filled with folding chairs, blankets, children and pets, waiting for the event to kick off. In fact, some residents were set up on Capitol Avenue as early as 3:45 p.m., watching the wreath-hanging ceremony and securing prime real estate for when the parade was underway.
One of these residents was Jerry Stoffel, who moved to Cheyenne in 1990 and has attended almost every Christmas Parade since its inception. He has seen the parade grow substantially into the much-loved event that it is today.
However, one of the only times he skipped the parade was last year due to the reduced size, so for him, getting the community back together was the most important part of the 31st parade.
“Cheyenne has always had great community spirit,” Stoffel said. “Everybody comes together in this town – we always have.”
By looking up and down Carey Avenue at the start of the parade, it was easy to see what Stoffel was referring to. Residents passed each other blankets and warm drinks, and waved to their friends, who rode past in their organization’s trailers. People stopped to catch up and nudge themselves onto an open curb to get a look at the floats.
With 125 floats in total, and the sidewalks nearly impassible at points, the festivities could be overwhelming. By 5:30 p.m., crowds had wrapped from Carey Avenue down Capitol Avenue and all along West Lincolnway.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days float brought rodeo clowns and horses through the streets, towing a train of three trailers lit with western-themed Christmas decorations. Classic cars, from Chevrolet Bel Airs to Ford Model Ts weaved through the streets, with Harley-Davidson motorcycles not far behind.
Adolf Castaneda, owner of Rubin’s Metals, wanted to use his first year in the parade to honor local businesses. Pasted on the sides of his truck and trailer were the logos of various companies across Cheyenne.
“Everything I do for the community, with the help of the local businesses here, I just wanted to show some recognition to them in this event,” Castaneda said. “I can’t do this without the help of the other businesses in this town.”
Paula Cooke, the owner of Dogs N Tags, a nonprofit K-9 Training Academy for emotional support animals, had a team of support dogs following behind her float as she drove. She said the dogs bring a visibility to the difficulties that veterans face, and getting out in the parade helps spread awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Laramie County Library’s bookmobile made an appearance, as did Sprosty’s Frostys in its vintage popsicle truck. Cheyenne East High School Trap and Skeet drove a semi truck through the parade, and Laramie County Community College had two. Arena Training Institute towed a miniature boxing ring, with students doing boxing exercises the whole drive through.
As the colorful variety of floats went by and honked their horns, participants sang a classic Christmas tune or broke into a dance number, shouts of joy rose up from the many kids attending the parade.
Bridget Garcia, who has attended the Christmas parade for five years now, said the best part about the event is getting to see these reactions from the kids. And while there are many floats choose from, Garcia’s 9-year-old daughter, Bristol, likes nothing more than to see the many horses in the parade trot by.
Despite how popular the parade is every year, Elizabeth Miller, a Cheyenne resident for four years now, had never attended the event before. She didn’t know quite what to expect prior to the start of the parade, but seeing all of the light displays around down got her excited to see just how creative the floats could get.
By the end of the event, that’s what impressed her the most.
“I was impressed with the variety of them. I thought there was a lot of really creative ones,” Miller said. “It was really neat to see all the different businesses. There were a lot that we didn’t know about.”