CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the 38-year-old woman who was killed last week in a hit-and-run by a suspected drunken driver.
Wyoming resident Andrea Martinez was walking in the median near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue when she was hit by 32-year-old Kyle Ziemer. Martinez was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she died from injuries.
After hitting Martinez, Ziemer fled the scene, though witnesses followed a him home after the accident, according to the crash report.
He was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide and suspected driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
His preliminary hearing is set for Friday.