Sen. Cynthia Lummis
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., speaks during a celebration hosted by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines in honor of raising $4.6 million in grants for hundreds of nonprofit and government agencies in Wyoming at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne on Thursday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A trauma-informed specialist, two new single-family homes and books for disadvantaged youth are some of the many benefits coming to Cheyenne through the Member Impact Fund grant program.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines publicly announced the award of $4.6 million in grant funding to nonprofits and government agencies across Wyoming Thursday morning. Three of the local entities receiving money are the Unaccompanied Student Initiative, Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County.

Hannah Shields in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's new state government reporter.

