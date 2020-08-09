Morgan Pachares, 15, helps Eva Buckley, 2, feed Kangaroo the lamb at the 4-H Livestock Sale on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Laramie County Fair. Saturday was the last day of the fair, which was closed to the public due to COVID-19, and the livestock sale was one of the last big events. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle