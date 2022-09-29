GUERNSEY – Following the indefinite closure of the resident portion of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, WCCA staff have worked to provide continuing education options for affected cadets.
Three states have offered immediate placement in their program, and one has offered placement in their future class starting in January, according to a Tuesday news release. It was also posted on the program's Facebook page, which has seen an outpouring of concern about the abrupt closure announcement.
Of the 63 current WCCA cadets, 32 have elected to participate in another challenge program, including three joining the Nevada class in January, according to the announcement. The 31 remaining cadets will have remote options for either credit recovery or to prepare for a high school equivalency test. Some will return to their local high school.
Idaho, California and Montana challenge programs have all agreed to enroll cadets immediately into their classes to continue forward in the program to graduate in December.
The Nevada Challenge program has agreed to enroll all the remaining cadets into the class starting in January, the announcement noted, as previously reported by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The cadets accepted into the canceled January WCCA class received the same offer to attend the next Nevada class. The Wyoming Military Department will provide transportation.
The Wyoming Military Department is providing Chromebooks to cadets needing internet‐capable devices to continue their education, and teachers are expected remain for this calendar year to assist the cadets remotely.
Cadets who chose to enroll in the Idaho, California or Montana programs have been transported to them and are currently in their new programs’ acclimation phase. For those who have elected to continue their education remotely, individual plans have been developed and provided to the cadets and their guardians.