WCCA cadets

Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy cadets. Courtesy of the program's Facebook page.

GUERNSEY – Following the indefinite closure of the resident portion of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, WCCA staff have worked to provide continuing education options for affected cadets.

Three states have offered immediate placement in their program, and one has offered placement in their future class starting in January, according to a Tuesday news release. It was also posted on the program's Facebook page, which has seen an outpouring of concern about the abrupt closure announcement.

