CHEYENNE – Kick off the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration with the opening reception for the 41st annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale, presented by Visit Cheyenne, Halladay Motors and Flexx Productions on Thursday, July 22.
The CFD Western Art Show is one of the most prestigious and well-recognized shows in the Rocky Mountain Region and in the Western art community.
This show features artists from across the nation who depict images of the American West. This year’s show features prominent figures in Western art such as Brandon Bailey, Teal Blake, Colt Idol, Jennifer Johnson, Joel Johnson, Gail Sundell Jones, Chris Navarro, Dustin Payne, Renee Piskorski, D. Michael Thomas, Carrie Wild and more. The Western Art Show Committee also welcomes two new artists to the show, Jeremey Bradshaw and Andy Mast.
Tickets for this event are available online through cfdartshow.com or you can call the Museum Office at 307-778-7243. Art will be on display and accessible with Museum admission from July 23 through Aug. 15, during museum hours.