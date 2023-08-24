.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
A Laramie County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Newly elected Sheriff Brian Kozak is working with the school district to definite the role of deputies in school safety.
CHEYENNE – The 42-year-old male victim of Wednesday's shooting death in Burns has been identified by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, LCSO said the victim was Ashley Bartel, who died with "an apparent gunshot wound." Bartel was found at approximately 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Teal Lane in Burns.
Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid confirmed Thursday evening that the victim was Ashley Eugene Bartel. LCSO said Bartel was 43 years old, but his sister told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he was 42.
LCSO said deputies determined that the shooter fled the scene in a red Mazda vehicle, which was located by Pine Bluffs Police Department Chief Austin Smith shortly thereafter.
LCSO deputies and Smith stopped the alleged shooter, Tyler Hill, 25, near the junction of County Roads 159 and 210. He was booked into the Laramie County jail at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is working with Pine Bluffs PD and LCSO to assist with the investigation.
LCSO encourages anyone with information on the case to contact the agency at 307-633-4800.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.