CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming, representing members 50-plus in age, and Grace for 2 Brothers Foundation, an educational organization dedicated suicide prevention, have teamed up to bring joy to the age 50-plus community in Cheyenne through pet adoptions.
During March, AARP Wyoming will cover part of the adoption fees for Cheyenne residents age 50 and over on pets age 5 and over adopted through Black Dog Animal Rescue.
Suicide rates in Wyoming spike over the age of 60, making AARP Wyoming, Grace For 2 Brothers and pets common allies for mental health for those over 50.
A 2017 study published in the Swedish publication Scientific Reports found that dog ownership reduced the risk of death for people living alone by 33% and cut their risk of cardiovascular-related death by 36%. Their chances of a heart attack were reduced by 11%. The study also suggests the risk of death among dog owners in households with more than one person was reduced by 11%, and their risk of cardiovascular-related death decreased by 15%.
Cheyenne residents 50 and older interested in adopting a pet over the age of 5 should contact Black Dog Animal Rescue to inquire about available animals for adoption. Every adopter is provided with a free wellness exam and 30 days of free pet health insurance at Black Dog Animal Rescue. Also, K9 Training Academy is giving every 50 & 5 adopter one free training session, or $100 off a board and train.
For more information, contact Tanya Johnson at tajohnson@aarp.org or 307-432-5810; or Black Dog Animal Rescue’s Emilee Intlekofer at emilee@bdar.org or 307-514-4024.