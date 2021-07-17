CHEYENNE – Shontice McKenzie and Cedrica Mitchell have been friends since high school. Both Washington, D.C. natives, they are no strangers to violence and suicide, including the stigma and denial surrounding mental health when such events occur.
In 2018, these two women quit their jobs, sold everything they owned, purchased a broken-down Chevy Trailblazer and started a 50-state tour promoting suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
McKenzie, a former elementary school principal and MA graduate from George Washington University, couldn’t stop thinking that more needed to be done at the grassroots level to promote resources for mental health. McKenzie woke up one morning with the overwhelming thought, “Suicide prevention, 50-state tour, people are waiting for you.” That day, she decided to give notice at her job and reconnect with Cedrica Mitchell to pursue a “Joy Tour.”
McKenzie started a nonprofit, H.U.M.A.N.I.T.Y 360, INC., which stands for “Helping Us Make A New Interaction Through You.” The tour has been through 18 states, and Wyoming makes the 19th. “We spend a month in each state trying to connect with as many people and resources as possible,” McKenzie said. During their tour, they typically do a “joy jam,” featuring different activities like yoga, meditation, exercise and art.
On Wednesday, July 21, these two women will be holding a “Wellness Wednesday” at the Hawthorn Tree from 1-4 p.m. Events will include body movement, a sharing circle, mindful art, sounds and symbols and a meditation session provided by Sagy Cohen. Everybody is welcome, and there is no cost. Those who offer mental health services/resources or wellness activities and would like to participate are encouraged to contact Shontice McKenzie at 301-456-0563. For more information about the project, visit Humanity360for365.org.
If you or somebody you know in Wyoming have thoughts of suicide, call the Wyoming Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).