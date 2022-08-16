CHEYENNE – Six more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 1,871. Two of them were from Laramie County.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that two of the newly reported deaths happened earlier this month, while four were in July. They included:
Two adult Laramie County men died in July. One was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness. The other did have such conditions.
An older adult Converse County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
An older adult Fremont County woman died in August. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
An adult Natrona County woman died in July. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
An older adult Park County woman died in July. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
A total of 302 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1 million lives nationwide.