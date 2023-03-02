CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections has announced an overall high school equivalency (HiSET) test pass rate of 95% for 2022, with 71 HiSET certificates awarded.
This is an increase from the 93% pass rate of 2021.
Students are tested in five disciplines: math, reading, science, social studies and writing.
"There is no doubt, advancing an education is the most critical act we can perform to keep our state safe," Department Director Daniel Shannon said in a news release.
