CHEYENNE – On Sunday, during a record-breaking winter storm that dumped nearly 31 inches of snow on Laramie County, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Elias Kfoury got a call from the emergency department: a patient had a vascular trauma and needed emergency surgery.
For Kfoury and his surgery partner, Jeremy Gates, the biggest obstacle was finding a way to get to the hospital. Both of their cars were stuck for the foreseeable future, unable to maneuver 4- to 5-foot snow drifts. By noon Sunday, 25.8 inches of snow had fallen in Cheyenne.
Little did Kfoury and Gates know, they’d be riding to work in a Laramie County Fire District 2 snow coach. The firefighters received a call from the emergency room, then they brought both surgeons to CRMC safely – where they carried out a successful operation.
“Those guys are heroes,” Kfoury said. “The first responders and how they stepped up to the occasion essentially resulted in saving somebody's life. We're very fortunate to have this caring community and that sense of family in Cheyenne, where we take care of each other.”
CRMC became a hub for snowmobile drop-offs after the storm Monday, as Good Samaritans with snow-traversing vehicles picked up and dropped off stranded medical professionals.
The storm seemingly impacted every aspect of life in Laramie County.
Schools, government offices and businesses closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as residents hunkered down and hoped the power would stay on. Even after more than two days of snow removal efforts, uncertainty still plagues the rest of the week.
Making history
Saturday afternoon, the winter weather event quickly turned from icy rain to snow and snowballed into the most historic one-day snowfall total in Cheyenne, breaking the record from 1949. By Monday, the snow reached 30.8 inches and transformed roads into sweeping white landscapes.
Wyoming’s capital city hasn’t seen snow like this since the week of Thanksgiving in 1979 – according to the National Weather Service, 25.6 inches of snow fell and shut down some roads for more than a week that year, with cattle feed having to be airlifted to different locations.
This Sunday, residents awoke to a world blanketed in a heavy coating of snow. At one point early in the morning, NWS meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson said, “We got 10 inches in four hours.”
Winds of up to 55 miles per hour created whiteout conditions and huge drifts across Laramie County, with snow piling up to 4 or 5 feet high. Some of that accumulation should melt later this week, as temperatures climb above freezing Thursday through Saturday.
According to NWS meteorologist Matthew Brothers, the gradual temperature change will be beneficial in melting some of the snow without causing other major problems.
“If all that were to melt right away, we’d probably have some issues with drainage and even some minor flooding, so it's good that we're having a little bit of a slower warm up to melt this snow,” Brothers said.
“Be patient and stay home”
Even as the roads begin to look maneuverable, thanks to the hard work of snow removal crews across southeast Wyoming, residents are still being asked to stay home. When cars get stuck, that diverts resources from actual emergencies and gets in the way of snow removal crews trying to do their jobs.
Most calls to the Cheyenne Police Department during and after the storm were traffic-related, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said. Officers responded to help drivers stuck or stranded on roadways, and some responded to vehicle collisions.
During a snowstorm update Tuesday, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said, “I know a lot of us are restless today. We've been inside for three days, and we're waiting to get out, but our police department would ask you not to get out in your cars and become part of the problem. We are trying to get our roads open with the blades and the loaders, and having people stuck in the roads is going to prevent that from happening, so we ask you to be patient and stay home.”
That same message was preached by CPD, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Cheyenne-Laramie County Emergency Management – all of whom continuously cautioned the public to stay at home and off the streets to reduce the need for emergency service response.
Though mobility was limited Sunday and the first part of the week, first responders used alternate modes of transportation to respond to calls. Farkas said police had been using armored vehicles and bomb squad trucks to respond to incidents, as well as partnering with civilians for the use of snowmobiles.
At one point, Cheyenne Fire Rescue stopped using its fire engines to respond to calls and showed up in all-wheel drive brush vehicles, Interim Fire Chief John Kopper said. When they did respond in engines, firefighters parked on the street on main roads to avoid getting stuck.
The fire department saw a mix of normal and weather-related calls, such as people stranded in vehicles or injured while shoveling snow. The department received an abundance of calls for gas leaks, Kopper said – typically a blocked furnace vent that was piping a gas smell back into a home, which can be remedied by clearing away snow from the vent opening.
It is still unclear what the extent of damages are around town, although at least one business suffered major damage: half of CrossFit Frontier’s roof collapsed under the weight of snow. The gym, located at 2420 E. Seventh St., “will be closed for the foreseeable future,” a staff member wrote in a Tuesday morning Facebook post.
“We appreciate everyone’s willingness to help with moving things from the gym. However, at this time it is still not safe to be inside, as there is still a lot of snow accumulated on the non-collapsed side of the building,” the post read.
“All hands on deck” for snow removal
Throughout the southeast corner of the state, snow removal crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, city of Cheyenne and Laramie County worked diligently to clear interstates, main roads and residential streets.
Collins said Tuesday that the city of Cheyenne hired as many contractors as he could find to help clear neighborhoods across the city. While most of the major arterials and secondary collector streets were cleared as of Tuesday, many residential streets were still covered in 3- to 4-foot drifts, unpassable by most vehicles.
Crews started Tuesday on Whitney Ranch and through the Buffalo Ridge area, south Cheyenne, Old Sun Valley, eastern Cheyenne and Western Hills. When more contractors become available, they will head to neighborhoods on the west side.
Even after the plows reach neighborhoods, residents will likely have some shoveling of their own to do.
“The plan is to just take that 8-foot bucket and make a path right down the middle of the street, which means we're going to have to dig out to get to it,” Collins said. “But we're going to try to get to every street and get it opened up, because with the two or three feet of snow that's there, we're not going to be able to do much more than that.”
For the highways, heavy equipment like bulldozers and rotary plows were being used to help clear away the large volume of snow. Conditions were made worse by heavy drifting on Interstates 80 and 25, WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs said.
“WYDOT is all hands on deck right now, sending crews and heavy equipment from less affected parts of the state to help out where they can,” Achs said Tuesday afternoon. “Behind the scenes, our mechanics are also working hard trying to keep equipment running smoothly. I-25 north of Cheyenne received a little more snow last night, so crews had to refresh some areas that they had previously cleared.”
WYDOT asks that people not run road closure gates, as they could get stuck in snowdrifts and delay plowing.
On Tuesday, the section of I-80 within the city of Cheyenne – between the I-25 interchange and the Archer interchange, or mile marker 370 – was open for necessary local travel. Any through-traffic, however, like commercial vehicles trying to leave the state, was prohibited as of Tuesday afternoon, Achs said.
The rest of I-80 was closed and not estimated to reopen until between 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Interstate 25 remained closed near Cheyenne, as well as throughout much of the state, and was not estimated to reopen until between 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Rural interchange ramps remained impassable as of Tuesday afternoon, according to WYDOT’s website.
Stepping up to help
As first responders and snow crews worked long shifts, residents across the county stepped up where they could. Folks who owned snowmobiles shuttled Cheyenne Regional Medical Center professionals to and from work and answered the call of Jeanine West, director of Cheyenne-Laramie County Risk Management.
West and her small team were tasked with orchestrating the local emergency response to the snowstorm, and they knew they needed assistance with transportation, as law enforcement, fire department personnel, EMS crews and 911 dispatchers worked long hours with no way home.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Jeff Barnes said a pod in the county’s jail was converted to a sleeping area for patrol and jail deputies, who stayed there if they couldn’t make it home after their shift.
After Risk Management posted a call for help on Facebook, West said, “It blew up in a really positive way. I felt like a phone operator all day, just trying to get snowmobile operators in line with a contact from the hospital, finding out what they need in the jail, for emergency services in general and for Black Hills (Energy).”
With about two dozen residents assisting in those efforts, going wherever they were needed, both West and Mayor Collins thanked the community for answering the call.
“They've been really heroic in helping us get people where they need to go,” Collins said.
Those residents also played a major role in restoring power to residents in Laramie County.
As more than 6,000 residents faced power outages from the storm, which coated power lines with ice and heavy snow, both Black Hills Energy and High West Energy faced challenges in getting to the areas in need of repair.
Snowmobilers took Black Hills Energy repair staff to parts of town that were inaccessible to vehicles, and those who could help cleared paths for the High West Energy team. By Tuesday evening, most residents had their power back on.
“This has been a massive team effort, with lots of people in our community stepping up with their own plows and tractors to clear a path for our trucks and our crews,” High West Energy said in a Facebook post.