Improved pricing for coal and oil, and a roller coaster of highs and lows in the natural gas market, contributed to a stronger-than-expected revenue picture for the state budget, according to a July “pacing report” by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.

As of April, revenue to the state’s primary budget accounts — the General Fund and the Budget Reserve Account — was on track to exceed a January forecast by $176.1 million, or 11%, according to the report.

