CHEYENNE – A different kind of free local library has opened for this year's growing season. It is for seeds.
As a recent news release from the local library system said, "the Seed Library of Laramie County is open and ready to grow." It is described as a joint project of the Laramie County Library System and Laramie County Master Gardeners.
All puns aside, this initiative, which began in 2017, is a serious seed-library setup. With that comes some rules.
To check out these materials from the library, you must be a resident of Laramie County. To participate in the seed lending system, you do not need to have a library card from the regular Laramie County Library System, which itself features books and much more.
Any community member can check out as many as 12 packets of seeds. You can order one or two within each variety.
"The Seed Library functions on a classic borrow-return system," noted a Thursday announcement from the (regular) library system. This "encourages people to borrow seeds, grow them, and return any that are saved from the crop."
Just like a library has many different books, there is no shortage of types of seeds from which to choose. To be exact, there are at least 170 varieties. They include flowers, herbs and vegetables.
And just like a library has a catalog, so, too, does the seed library. In fact, the latter library system's online catalog runs 47 pages.
Lest a would-be borrower be dissuaded from checking out these growing materials, the announcement noted that these seeds are suited for our local outdoor growing conditions. "Every seed has been carefully chosen for its ability to thrive in Wyoming’s climate," it said.
New for this year's growing season is a seed mix with "varieties of liatris, prairie coneflower, and penstemon." These "native species thrive in Cheyenne’s climate and, due to their shared growing conditions, can be planted together to add a beautiful pop of regional flora to any garden."
Do please remember that each household is limited to one packet of what is called the “Library Wildflower Mix for Pollinators.”
And just like a retail store doesn't have unlimited quantities of merchandise, the stocks of seeds are not limitless, either. Per the announcement: "Seed varieties are limited, so begin your growing season today with the Seed Library of Laramie County!"
To check out these seeds (in either sense of the word), go online to the county library system's website: lclsonline.org/seed-library-order-form/. More information can also be found at lclsonline.org/seed-library.
If you prefer handling all of your seed borrowing business in person, you can go to the Laramie County Library building's third-floor Ask Here desk. Online orders can also be picked up there. Or you can use the library's curbside pick-up service.
And in another development of interest to gardeners and pretty much everyone else, Sunday marks the first day of spring.