CHEYENNE – Although 2020 brought the COVID-19 pandemic and an array of challenges along with it, the year wasn’t all bad for the Cheyenne City Council and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
This past year, the governing bodies saw sixth-penny projects through to completion and paid back project loans, celebrated new beginnings across town and found ways to make a slim budget work while still supporting vital community organizations.
To be sure, both entities faced their fair share of challenges, too, having to pivot to virtual meetings and make tough financial decisions, with 17 city employees being laid off in April.
But they also left their fingerprints on a number of major projects that aim to add to the quality of life in Cheyenne and Laramie County.
Taking a look back, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle dug through the archives to bring you the top local government initiatives and projects of 2020.
Cheyenne City Council initiatives
Christensen Overpass
The Christensen Overpass was approved by Laramie County voters on the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax ballot, and the ribbon was cut on the city project in November of 2020, a few weeks after the anticipated time of completion.
The overpass bridged the connectivity gap between the north and south parts of east Cheyenne, which are split by the Union Pacific Railroad near the Lowe’s Distribution Center. Ultimately, the project cost nearly $11.2 million out of the $15 million approved by voters.
The process was anything but smooth, with the city hitting bumps on a number of steps along the way. But with its completion, first responders can more easily maneuver the east side, and employees can more easily access the Cheyenne Business Parkway, which has seen a number of new developments, including the arrival of TBC Manufacturing.
Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center
Another 2017 sixth-penny project, the new Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center, had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 28 at 300 W. 17th St. The new municipal courthouse project was completed with $9 million of funding approved by voters, although the Cheyenne City Council used an additional $4.5 million from reserves to build out a second-floor shell for future city expansion.
Since the start of 2018, the city’s municipal judges had been working out of the Cheyenne City Council chambers. They previously had to vacate the Laramie County Courthouse to make room for another district court judge.
The new facility gave the judges new chambers. Juvenile Court Judge Ronn Jeffrey said the new chambers offer a “degree of intimacy” that tells kids they’re being listened to.
“Everybody’s got a story to tell, and when you’re dealing with kids, they often feel like nobody gets to hear their story,” Jeffrey said. “I think kids see adults as people who won’t listen, so if we have a courtroom that says, ‘We will listen to you,’ that’s a big deal.”
Additionally, current City Treasurer Robin Lockman used her expertise to help the city save about $500,000 in interest on the project, by using city funds instead of taking out a loan.
It was also the last project architect Noel Griffith Jr. led before stepping back and passing the torch at his firm.
Depot Plaza Splash Pad
The Depot Plaza Splash Pad project was driven more by the community than the council, although the council certainly played ball to make it happen. After the idea was presented, the council gave the community a goal of fundraising $300,000 in 18 months. If Cheyenne residents could accomplish that, the council agreed to contribute $250,000 and see the project through to fruition.
In true Cheyenne fundraising fashion, the goal was met in just 10 months, with money coming from school fundraisers, kids’ lemonade stands and donations from about 150 local businesses and nonprofits. The project, originally slated for completion in summer 2019, ran into a number of issues, including with the Splash Pad drainage.
It finally opened at the end of July, allowing kids and families a chance to splash around and enjoy the downtown’s new amenity before winter. Still, the city had to withhold its final payment to Vortex International Aquatic Play Solutions to make sure any outstanding problems were fixed before the contract was complete.
When the Splash Pad opened, Councilman Jeff White said, “It took everybody to get this project finished. It just goes to show that when you have citizens, government and businesses working together with a common goal, there’s very little that you can’t accomplish.”
Truck ordinance enforcement
For years, the Cheyenne Police Department had no mechanism to enforce the truck size and weight ordinance, so overweight trucks and trucks on No Thru Truck routes could roam city streets freely.
Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak led the charge to rework the ordinance so CPD officers could enforce it without dramatically impacting local businesses that already follow the rules. Following those weeks of public meetings with trucking industry professionals, including the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Contractors Association, Kozak and the city’s engineering department presented the council with something “most people can live with,” Kozak said.
The ordinance was approved on Dec. 15 after being postponed multiple times for additional discussion.
Instead of issuing its own series of permits, CPD will accept state permits on city truck routes, with the exception of superloads. Additionally, officers will be able to issue citations for trucks that are overweight or driving on No Thru Truck routes, which are mainly residential streets that weren’t built to withstand truck traffic.
Happy Jack Landfill expansion
The threat of the Happy Jack Landfill overflowing was great enough to cause the city to send its trash down to Ault, Colorado, back in 2008. Having out-of-town trash was expensive and bad for potential businesses looking to relocate, with tipping fees costing $1.2 million a year.
So, the Public Works Department began looking for solutions. They found the Happy Jack landfill had a higher capacity than previously thought, so the city was able to stop sending garbage to Colorado in 2015.
However, the landfill still needed more room to continue serving the city. The city was granted an expansion permit in 2018. After years of planning, the Cheyenne City Council approved $5.1 million for the first phase of the expansion in early November. The project will add three new cells to the landfill – one being excavated and two being fully prepared for use – and will be complete by Nov. 30, 2021, according to bid documents. This project extends the life of the landfill another 50 years.
Revolving Land Fund
Setting the city up for future success in the building renovation realm, the Cheyenne City Council created a Revolving Land Fund in March, at the suggestion of City Treasurer Robin Lockman.
With the fund, any money the city receives from land sales will be put into a fund reserved for future land purchases or developments.
“In the past, when the city has sold surplus property, the proceeds have been just deposited into the general fund and were used to pay for ongoing operating expenditures,” Lockman said. “This will allow the city to be more fiscally prudent by providing a mechanism to save those funds for construction or acquisition of property for capital projects.”
The money that goes into the Revolving Land Fund can be used for project design costs, acquisition of land, construction and to prepare a property for sale. It will also accrue interest, which is not true for the city’s general fund.
The City Council, however, will still have the option to deposit the funds from land sales into different city accounts, depending on how they see fit.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners initiatives
CAFO regulation changes
At the end of 2019, a wild horse facility proposed by South Dakota-based Equine Elite looked to locate within Laramie County, and due to the number of livestock proposed for the facility, it was considered a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, or CAFO.
With such a large number of animals, the smell they bring and the waste they produce, CAFOs have more stringent regulations; at that time, CAFOs were required to have approval from landowners in a three-mile radius. Equine Elite was unable to gain that approval, so they turned to the commissioners to lower the distance to one mile, which is in line with Wyoming state statute.
The commissioners and Planning Commission heard hours of testimony from concerned residents, but they also found that the approval radius was increased to three miles to prevent a swine CAFO from locating in the county decades ago. The commissioners looked at the regulation change as a whole, rather than focusing on changing it for Equine Elite.
They turned to the best data available, which was an Odor Footprint Tool designed by the University of Nebraska. Residents were concerned about the tool having specifications for Nebraska’s landscape, but the commissioners decided it was the best route to take.
“I’m in complete and utter agreement that it’s not the best science,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said. “But we have anecdotal evidence that this was done to eliminate capitalism in Laramie County, (and) I am remarkably uncomfortable with that. We’re an agricultural state.”
Now, with the regulation change, CAFOs need to receive approval from all landowners within a mile of the proposed facility. But if the Odor Footprint Tool finds the effects will stretch farther than a mile, the developer needs the approval of everyone in the affected area.
Laramie County Fair Board appointments and Laramie County Fair
With the new Event Center at Archer project underway, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners voted in 2018 to dissolve the Laramie County Fair Board, and instead create an Events Department to run the new event center and fair.
The Laramie County Fair Board questioned whether the commissioners had the authority to do so, and took their case to court, where it reached the Wyoming Supreme Court in January 2020. The Supreme Court found that the commissioners did not have the authority to dissolve the board and that its function was ultimately necessary.
“(The court) also held that in order to have a county fair, the county, at this point, under the current frame of the statute, must have a fair board,” County Attorney Mark Voss said.
In April, a few months after that ruling, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners expanded the number of fair board members to seven and appointed four out of five of its own members to fill the remaining vacancies on the board.
“While obviously the commission had an adversarial position to the ultimate decision of the Supreme Court on this issue, we are doing our best through this measure to potentially work forward and work for the continuation and promotion of fair into the future,” Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said. “Hopefully this item and this addition of commissioners to the fair board will be somewhat of a bridging of the gap between the two organizations that had been at odds in the past.”
By that point, the Fair Board was starting to consider its options for hosting a fair in the time of COVID-19. The fair board, with the commissioners at the helm, decided to do whatever was necessary to give 4-H and FFA kids the best experience possible.
They went back and forth on whether to do a hybrid fair or a totally virtual show; but after hearing the benefits of in-person showing and judging from 4-H and FFA administrators, the fair board decided to allow in-person activities with no spectators. The shows were livestreamed online, and the end-of-fair auction was a hybrid of in-person and online for the first time ever.
“It was the closest thing to normal that the kids had, and they dang sure appreciated it,” Pine Bluffs FFA adviser Brian Cox said after the fair.
Burns’ new FFA adviser, Caleb Green, agreed, saying, “I think given the circumstances, it went really well and was highly successful, and I just was glad to be able to see that the kids had an opportunity to show off their hard work and make it happen.”
Paid off loan from Event Center at Archer early
Although the Event Center at Archer was completed in 2019, hosting its first Laramie County Fair that summer, the commissioners were able to pay back the loan early in February, thanks to Finance Director Stanley Walker.
The Event Center at Archer was another 2017 sixth-penny project approved by Laramie County voters, and it allows more entertainment space for conventions, weddings, drive-in movies and, of course, the Laramie County Fair, which previously had to mobilize operations to Frontier Park.
Laramie County took out a $6.3 million loan to start construction before the money had been collected, but that loan was repaid early in February, saving more than $550,000 in interest payments.
“You guys have bent over backward for the taxpayers of Laramie County,” Commissioner Troy Thompson told the Finance Department.