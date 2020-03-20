"In light of the recent order by City-County Health to close specified dining, entertainment and recreational venues for two weeks, I am calling on brick-and-mortar business owners throughout the community to respect the spirit of this order and do your part to help.
"Curtail your hours. Limit the number of customers you serve at any one time. Make sure all who enter your establishment are feeling well, and that none of your employees are at work not feeling well. Reduce your workforce. Allow your employees to shelter at home and take care of their families without losing wages.
"This plea is my own as your mayor. My office is fielding countless calls from individuals working in salons, in retail space within the mall, our big box hardware stores, and smallest mom-and-pop stores.
"Many employees no longer have day care available to them, have family, or they themselves may be health-compromised, and they are in fear of losing their job if they stay home. When we have a workforce that is asking to be released for two weeks so as not to lose their job going forward, it speaks volumes.
"Furthermore, I respectfully ask that at this time, employers be as generous as they can be with sick time off. I’m calling upon our landlords to be as lenient as you can to your renters. Many of our banks have taken the initiative to defer loan payments, such as car and mortgage or commercial business.
I believe it will be these kinds of measures, not mandated, but looking to the bigger picture of our community and economy by individual business owners and property owners, that Cheyenne will come out of these times stronger and more of a community than ever before. We can get through this – but it will take all of us.
"Here at the city, we have implemented such measures. For newly hired employees or those without sick leave time, we are allowing for use of our sick bank to ensure employees have paid sick leave. Part-time or employees whose jobs are not able to be conducted at this time are still being paid.
"Full-time employees are working remotely from home, as we continue to process business licenses, permitting and planning, hold fire negotiations and all other public meetings, including council meetings, online and remotely. In departments such as sanitation and snow removal, the work is continuing, but the employee break room is closed so as not to gather all together.
"The city is working to lead the way. Please join us if you haven’t already in taking these measures. We will all be better for it at the end of what we hope to be a short journey."