A path forward: Nonprofit to aid homeless students

LARAMIE – High school is hard for everyone.
There’s the demanding coursework, ever-changing social norms and pressure of deciding what to do after graduation.
For some students, this stress is compounded by the daily challenge of figuring out where to sleep or get their next meal.
The Cheyenne-based nonprofit Unaccompanied Students Initiative is working to change that by providing resources such as free housing, school supplies and food to students who need it most.
The group already runs homes for students in Cheyenne and Casper, and now plans to expand the operation into Albany County.
Last year alone, Albany County School District 1 had 10 unaccompanied homeless students who could have benefited from a program like USI, Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher said. Today, multiple students in the district are making the decision between finishing their high school education or joining the workforce so they can secure a place to live.
ACSD1 leaders plan to bring USI to Laramie in an effort to provide these students with a safe, stable place to live, while also preparing them for a future in the adult world.
The program is specifically meant for homeless adolescents who are at least 16 years old and do not have a guardian to care for them.
“These homeless are the most vulnerable because of their age and their circumstance, and they’re also the most forgotten,” ACSD1 Superintendent John Goldhardt said. “This helps change that trajectory, I believe.”
The situations of these students can often go undetected as they couch surf with friends or sleep in cars or garages without others knowing, Executive Director Austin Rodemaker said.
In addition to the health and safety detriments that come along with homelessness, these students are subject to high levels of stress and miss out on opportunities to be engaged in their education and extracurricular activities.
“How can you do school work if you’re living in a chaotic environment?” Goldhardt said. “When you’re trying to figure out where you’re going to be sleeping that night, homework is the last thing on your mind.”
That’s why USI’s mission is twofold: Provide students with a safe, stable place to land, while also showing them a path toward a better future.
The USI houses in Cheyenne and Casper each hold up to 10 students, and are divided based on gender. Each student in the program gets their own private room, along with school supplies, food and any supplemental services they need, such as medical care or therapy, free of charge.
Adult mentors spend time in the houses, and are available via phone if the students need them.
“The program was really big for me because I used it to find myself and look in a mirror and see who I wanted to be and what I wanted for the future,” said RJ Pino, a graduate of the program.
Pino took up residence in the Cheyenne USI house in August of 2021, after a period of being homeless and couch surfing from place to place.
Now, Pino has graduated from high school and is well into his first year as a student at University of Wyoming, studying physical education. He also plays lacrosse and is a member of a fraternity.
Having a place to live and school supplies was important, but the program also was instrumental in helping Pino think about his personal goals and learn skills he’ll use throughout life, he said.
Local impact
The first step to bringing the program to Albany County students is constructing a house for them to live in. Finding a land donation for the house should be simple, but getting it built will be the more difficult part, Rodemaker said.
Some of the money for the program will come from a grant the school district received as part of a federal pandemic relief program. Of the $14 million the district received that is earmarked for uses throughout the district through 2024, $700,000 will go toward getting the USI program up and running for the first few years.
Still, the program will need donations to stay operational and running into the future. Rodemaker has already begun building connections with local nonprofit groups in Laramie, and hopes to begin collecting donations for construction in January.
ACSD1 grant coordinator Kay Mobley and Fisher worked together on getting the grant, and agreed that helping USI was one of the best uses for it.
“We can’t capture a kid’s academics until we capture their heart and we take care of the whole kid,” Fisher said.
Goldhardt said that the program will not only keep students healthy and safe, it also will prepare them to care and advocate for themselves when they head into the adult world.
“This gives them healthy adult mentors, so they have coaching and help with social emotional support, but also life skills support,” Goldhardt said.
More than a shelter
Rodemaker emphasized that the program goes far beyond being a mere homeless shelter.
Participants must follow a set of rules to remain in the program, which includes being respectful, creating a plan for the future and refraining from using drugs, alcohol or tobacco.
“You need to be growing, and you need to be on a path forward,” Rodemaker said. “It’s not just a place where you can stay and be stagnant and take up space.”
USI also ensures that the students who join the program truly need it, which means verifying that they do not have a guardian, are homeless, and did not simply run away from home.
Possibly to the dismay of his student clients, Rodemaker also believes that following house covenants, such as the completion of daily chores, is crucial not only to keep things running smoothly, but to prepare students to be self-sufficient throughout their lives.
Still, the program isn’t serious all the time. One memory of USI that sticks out for Pino was when he and the other participants dressed up for Halloween, complete with makeup, and surprised their roommate when he walked through the door.
“It was just a fun night where we all just let go of anything that we were dealing with,” Pino said.
He explained that having the USI staff encourage him to focus on bettering his life – and seeing some of his peers fail to think that way – is what contributed to his success in the program.
USI boasts multiple stories for any student who joins the program and is willing to work for positive change in their life.
Of the students who’ve stayed in the program so far, 100% have graduated from high school, and 81% left the program with stable housing and a full-time job or school course load.
Pino said that any student being offered assistance by USI should take advantage of the opportunity.
“Take what they give you,” he said. “If that’s their help on your grades or them just wanting to talk to you, take advantage of that, because it’s going to help you in the long term.”