A perfect storm: Why the Mullen Fire grew so big

LARAMIE – It was a perfect storm. When smoke was first reported in the Savage Run Wilderness Area on Thursday, Sept. 17, it was immediately deemed a full-suppression fire. That meant firefighting resources engaged the fire where there was the highest probability of success.
From that initial report, where the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Mullen Fire took on a life of its own. It turned into a monster, burning for more than a month and scorching 176,878 acres. It also crossed the state line into Colorado.
Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, said the record-setting size of the Mullen Fire was not due to just one cause.
“It was a combination of factors that all came together,” Voos said. “Those factors were biological, some were related to fire management, and others were a result of weather conditions. All contributed, creating circumstances that allowed the Mullen Fire to really take off.”
Point of origin characteristics
First, there was the point of origin. Anyone who has hiked in the Savage Run Wilderness Area knows the going is slow, especially when trekking off-trail. The woods are dense, with considerable downfall. The terrain is steep, too. Those hiking the trail, beginning along the North Platte River and rising to the northeast wilderness boundary, climb almost 2,500 feet in about 9 miles.
“That area had not burned in very long time,” Voos said. “While there was downfall due to beetle kill, there was also just the typical debris that occurs through time.”
Fire is a part of the forest, Voos explained, and when that does not occur, fuels literally pile up. That area was due for a burn, and it was a given that when that happened there would be a lot of fuel available.
That available fuel wasn’t limited to fallen logs and standing, dead, beetle-killed trees. Along the North Platte River and other north-facing slopes, the woods give way to grasslands and sagebrush. Downy brome, or cheatgrass, was prevalent in these open areas. Voos said cheatgrass is highly flammable, and densely growing populations provided ample, fine-texted fuels that increased the fire intensity.
The steep terrain also factored in, since fires prefer running uphill.
“They burn much faster going uphill than going downhill,” Voos said. “The steep terrain there, and also in the adjacent Platte River Wilderness Area, helped the fire spread quickly.”
By increasing in speed, the fire also increases in intensity, becoming even hotter.
While the steep terrain favored the fire, it also made access by firefighters extremely difficult. The only means available initially to attempt fire suppression was via helicopter. In fact, Voos said helicopters were on the fire within an hour of the initial report.
Weather and climate factors
Before the fire, even the living vegetation was quite dry. With the fire breaking out after the growing season, many of the grasses and forbs provided another source of fuel. Green grass is a lot less likely to burn, or at least it burns more slowly.
Often by mid-September, snow arrives and might even stick around to kick off the winter season. The plants go into dormancy and get covered by snow. That did not happen in 2020. While a snowstorm came through southeast Wyoming in early September, the skies then cleared and temperatures rebounded. That snow was long gone by the time the fire started, exposing all the dried and dormant vegetation.
Possibly the most significant factor contributing to the size of the fire, and certainly to the rate of its expansion, was the wind. One clue to the impact of the wind is the direction the fire grew.
“The winds came in from the west and the northwest,” Voos said. “We saw very little fire movement into the wind; instead expansion went with the wind, going east and southeast.”
The fire really blew up on Saturday, Sept. 26. That’s when western winds reached 70 mph, pushing the fire across the southern portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Factors slowing the fire
There were a couple bright spots in the fire behavior. As mentioned, fire is nothing new to the Medicine Bow Mountains. Most recently, the Badger Creek Fire burned in 2018. It seemed big at the time, burning 21,310 acres mostly south of Highway 230. Voos said that fire spread was limited when the fire reached the eastern edge of the national forest and ran out of fuel when woodlands gave way to open prairie. Had the winds come in from the east and pushed the fire to the west, that fire could have been much larger.
Three additional fire scars are within the Mullen Fire area. The Keystone Fire burned approximately 2,600 acres in 2017 southwest of Rob Roy Reservoir. The Squirrel Creek Fire burned 11,000 acres in 2012 in the area between the Lincoln Gulch and Lake Owen trailheads of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. In addition, the Lake Owen Fire burned near Lake Owen in 2014, scorching 450 acres.
“All of the old scars helped slow the fire,” Voos said. “In fact, it was the Keystone fire scar that created that notch in the Mullen Fire boundary that kept the flames from Rob Roy Reservoir.” Since Cheyenne’s water supply comes from that reservoir, as well as Lake Owen, the lack of flames at Rob Roy was a blessing.
Close examination of the Squirrel Creek Fire scar affirms that the Mullen Fire went through the old scar quickly. Small pine trees, established after that initial fire, remain unscathed. Even the forest floor has duff and debris still covering the soil. Immediately adjacent in the previously unburned areas, the Mullen Fire burn is severe, blackening the soil and leaving a crusty sheen. Black tree skeletons and blacked logs are all that remain.
Management efforts, in the form of logging the dead beetle-killed trees, recently cleared areas near the Rambler housing area, as well as homes near Pelton Creek, were a factor in saving many of the structures.
By contrast, the recent logging this summer west of Lake Owen didn’t serve to save the Lake Owen Trailhead of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. That area was hit hard, and the caboose located at the site was badly damaged, with the interior completely gutted. It is unknown at this time if the structure is salvageable.
Fire aftermath
Winter weather finally came to the rescue on Oct. 24 and 25, when up to a foot of snow covered the burn area. That moisture signaled the slow snuffing out of the blaze. Closure orders were lifted on Nov. 19, although the Medicine Bow Rail Trail remains closed from Fox Park to Lake Owen due to tree hazard risks.
Looking at the burn area, it is a mosaic, as expected. Blackened severe burn swaths abut untouched green forest. Brown shows in areas where the dead needles still cling to the pine trees. Now Mother Nature takes over.
“These high elevation lodgepole pine forests have evolved with fire for hundreds of years,” said Dan Tinker. The University of Wyoming associate professor in the Department of Botany specializes in forest and fire ecology.
“The fires occur with low frequency, but can be very high intensity,” Tinker said.
The resilience of Mother Nature will appear starting next spring. The aptly named fireweed, with its bright purple flowers, is expected to carpet the blackened forest floor by June. Aspen fares quite well in post-fire areas, and is one of the most prolific trees in burn areas. Lodgepole pine, the most abundant tree not only in the Mullen Fire area, but in pretty much all recent fires in the Medicine Bow Mountains, also rebounds with fire.
Lodgepole pine trees, Tinker explained, are not fire resistant, but, instead, are fire resilient, meaning they come back well following fire, even when the trees themselves are destroyed. The key to their resiliency is in their cones.
“The older trees have serotinous cones,” Tinker said. “They open with heat, making them perfectly adapted to fire.”
While hard to look at now, the forest will rebound and, with time, will once again be a green wonderland. While fire is nothing new, the size of the Mullen Fire makes it stand out, as it makes the record book for the largest recorded fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest.