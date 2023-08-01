CHEYENNE – Eight new pickleball courts recently built in Lions Park were officially opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.
Cheyenne has developed a taste for pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in many areas of the country.
“For the last few years, our offices received probably the most requests for additional pickleball courts than any other request,” Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Director Jason Sanchez said.
Pickleball is a sport similar to badminton or tennis, with paddles instead of rackets, a much lower net and a ball resembling a wiffle ball. Bill Stone, a player present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, is credited with bringing the sport to Cheyenne in 2006.
Seeing the new courts and the growing demand, Stone said he thought the interest in Cheyenne is just “incredible.”
“We want to thank the mayor, and any of the City Council that might be here, and Jason and his team of folks that put this all together,” Frank Shenefelt said, speaking for the community of pickleball players.
The courts cost $552,275, according to City Treasurer Robin Lockman. Those funds came from two sources: $248,579 from the Lottery Proceeds Capital Fund and $303,696 from community facility fees.
Per the unified development code, when building permits are issued, every dwelling unit is subject to a $400 enhancement fee that goes into a park enhancement account. Funds from this account are the community facility fees that are used for enhancement of new or existing parks.
Though these courts were supposed to open this past spring, construction and weather constraints set back their opening.
“I think Mother Nature is not a pickleball fan,” joked Mayor Patrick Collins at the ceremony. “We were supposed to do this in May. And we’re now here and tomorrow's August. And it rained and it rained and it rained, but we finally got it done.”
Collins acknowledged the good turnout for the ribbon cutting, telling the crowd how many emails and conversations he has had with constituents about their love for the sport.
“(When) I meet people, they tell me how much they love this game,” Collins said. “I've never played; this is the first time I've ever held a paddle. I came today because I want to hit a ball or two and see what it is that you guys are talking about.”
Pickleball is, in fact, the fastest-growing sport in America, though it still may seem unfamiliar to many people. Those hoping to learn how to play so they can enjoy the new courts can find classes through the Recreation Division.
“I want to thank you guys for educating me about this,” Collins said in his speech. “Heck, I'd never even heard of it. And now I see it on TV as a pro sport, and so it's great. I really want to say thank you for letting us know about this.”
The pickleball community is strong and growing in Cheyenne. These new courts are expected to increase access for players so that they aren't limited to the courts in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
“A lot of people are playing it,” Sanchez said. “So, it just provides another opportunity, a different type of recreation, for people to participate in the community.”
How and if court reservations are made will not be finalized until the winter, so for the remainder of the year, the courts will be first-come, first-served, whether you’re just learning or are a pro.
