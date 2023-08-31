CHEYENNE – The true cost of owning and operating a new car increased sharply this year, and those expenses are higher in Wyoming, according to AAA's annual Your Driving Costs data.

After taking into account the costs associated with fuel, maintenance, insurance and depreciation, the average yearly expense of a new car is $12,182 per year, or $1,015 per month. That's a 12% jump over 2022, where costs were $10,728 per year or $894 per month. In Wyoming, that cost rises to $12,442 per year.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus