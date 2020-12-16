CHEYENNE – Due to public health concerns, AAA Wyoming expects the vast majority of the general public to stay home over the year-end holidays. AAA also anticipates at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, while as many as 84.5 million people might still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, down at least 29% from last year.
“With COVID‑19 cases steadily increasing this month, the expected continued rise will prompt some would-be travelers to not follow through with upcoming travel plans,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Wyoming spokesperson.
This expectation is in line with Thanksgiving travel trends. AAA expected up to 50 million people would travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would have been a decline of 10% from 2019. While final Thanksgiving travel numbers are not yet available, AAA expects the drop to be closer to 15–20%.
The CDC urges the public not to travel for the year-end holidays, warning that travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
For those who make the personal decision to travel, it’s essential to understand the risks and take steps to stay safe. AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map, for example, provides current local and state travel restrictions to help you plan your route.
AAA urges those who do travel to:
• Plan ahead. Check with state and local officials along your route and at your destination to learn about local guidance and any restrictions that might be in place.
• Adhere to pre and post-trip protocols. The CDC recommends taking a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and another three to five days after your trip. Travelers should also reduce nonessential activities for seven days after their trip.
• Follow public health guidance. Consistent use of face masks combined with physical distancing and regular hand washing are strongly recommended to lower one’s COVID-19 risk. Be sure to pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health while away from home.
• Verify before you go. Call ahead and ask about hotel safety precautions and procedures. If renting a vehicle, ask about their vehicle disinfection and sanitization process.