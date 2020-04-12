CHEYENNE – AAA Wyoming’s auto policy customers will receive premium refunds reflecting fewer claims as a result of people driving less due to widespread stay-at-home orders.
According to a news release, refunds totaling $100 million will benefit insurance customers at AAA Wyoming and other AAA clubs that partner with CSAA Insurance Group.
“AAA members have trusted our organization to do the right thing for more than 100 years,” said Tim Condon, President and CEO of AAA MountainWest Group, in a news release. “With many facing financial hardship during these challenging times, this refund is a natural step in serving our members when they need it most.”
Customers with an active policy as of April 30 will receive a 20% refund for two months of auto premiums (refunds are available everywhere, except where prohibited by law). Customers do not need to take any action to receive their refund, and they can expect to receive it by May 31. The refund program will continue to be evaluated based on the length of shelter-in-place orders.
Policies paid in installments will receive a credit on their next bill. Policies that renew in May will receive a credit on the renewal bill. Policies paid in full will receive the refund via the method in which the last payment was made (check, credit card or electronic funds transfer). Policies paid in full with cash will receive a refund via mailed check.
All AAA Wyoming branch offices remain closed at this time to protect the health and safety of our members and employees. If members need assistance, they can call AAA Member Services at 800-922-8228.