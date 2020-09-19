CHEYENNE – Research shows three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly, so in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week Sept. 20-26, AAA Wyoming recently announced it’s highlighting its free, online service to help keep Wyomingite kids safe.
AAA Wyoming launched online car seat inspections as parents and caregivers continued to seek safety advice when stay-at-home orders were enacted. To date, AAA’s nationally certified technicians have performed several hundred online seat checks, ensuring the correct seat is being used, and coaching parents and caregivers through adjustments that need to be made.
“By shifting our seat checks to an online format, we’ve continued to deliver on our commitment to Wyomingites’ most precious cargo,” Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Wyoming, said in a release. “We want parents and caregivers to take advantage of this free expertise because we know that it can help keep kids safe.”
As Child Passenger Safety Week begins, AAA Wyoming is also sharing six common child safety seat mistakes in hopes of helping parents and caregivers avoid them:
Seats aren’t secured tightly enough. Children’s car seats should not move side-to-side or front-to-back more than one inch when tested at the belt path.
Harness straps are too loose. Harness straps should lay flat and be snug enough that you cannot pinch extra harness material at a child’s shoulder.
Shoulder straps of harness not positioned properly. In rear-facing seats, shoulder straps should lie flat and be placed through the slot that is at or just below a child’s shoulders. In forward-facing seats, shoulder straps should lie flat and be placed through the slot that is at or just above a child’s shoulders.
Retainer clip (or chest clip) is too low. Always place the retainer clip at armpit level. If the clip is too low, a child can come out of the harness or the clip can cause abdominal injuries.
Turning children forward facing too soon. Infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing child safety seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat.
Moving children out of booster seats too soon. Keep children in a belt-positioning booster seat until a vehicle’s adult seat belt fits properly. Seat belts are designed to fit adults, not growing children.
For more information or to schedule a free, virtual car seat inspection, go online to AAA.com/carseats.