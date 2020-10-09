CHEYENNE – According to AAA.com hotel booking data that was recently released, domestic travel bookings show September was the strongest month of the year, but still down 12% compared to 2019.

AAA Wyoming travel data also reveals that 49% of hotel bookings are within three days of travel, up from 31% in 2019, and 65% of hotel bookings are within seven days of departure, up from 45% in 2019.

Shorter, closer trips to home appear to be the new trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes traveling out of state or even out of county risky.

These are the top hotel destinations, according to data from AAA Wyoming, through September:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. San Diego, California
  3. Reno, Nevada
  4. Flagstaff, Arizona
  5. Sacramento, California
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Los Angeles, California
  8. Phoenix, Arizona
  9. Monterey, California
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah

This list includes data from a seven-state region including Northern California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.

AAA’s TripTik travel tool provides COVID-19 travel restrictions, including roadway checkpoints, border closures and confirmed cases at the state and county level. Travelers looking for hotel destinations can visit AAA.com/Hotels to search for lodgings with AAA’s Best of Housekeeping and Diamond designations.

