CHEYENNE – According to AAA.com hotel booking data that was recently released, domestic travel bookings show September was the strongest month of the year, but still down 12% compared to 2019.
AAA Wyoming travel data also reveals that 49% of hotel bookings are within three days of travel, up from 31% in 2019, and 65% of hotel bookings are within seven days of departure, up from 45% in 2019.
Shorter, closer trips to home appear to be the new trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes traveling out of state or even out of county risky.
These are the top hotel destinations, according to data from AAA Wyoming, through September:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- San Diego, California
- Reno, Nevada
- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Sacramento, California
- San Francisco, California
- Los Angeles, California
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Monterey, California
- Salt Lake City, Utah
This list includes data from a seven-state region including Northern California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
AAA’s TripTik travel tool provides COVID-19 travel restrictions, including roadway checkpoints, border closures and confirmed cases at the state and county level. Travelers looking for hotel destinations can visit AAA.com/Hotels to search for lodgings with AAA’s Best of Housekeeping and Diamond designations.