CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program through March 15.
To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion and more.
In 2023, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities, two of which are new this year. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older, along with other eligibility criteria. AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities and directly engage volunteers age 50 and older.
New this year, the program will provide capacity-building microgrants paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more. Also new this year, the Community Challenge will offer demonstration grants.
Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects. Past grant recipients include the Veterans' Rock organization in Cheyenne, Children's Museum of Cheyenne and the Casper American Legion.