CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program through March 15.

To submit an application and view past grantees, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion and more. 

