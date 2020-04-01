CHEYENNE – AARP has moved the deadline for submitting its Community Challenge Grants from April 1 to May 15.
This winter, AARP opened applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick action” projects that spark change across the country. Now in its fourth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide work on Livable Communities. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands, for larger projects.
The 2020 application deadline is now 9:59 p.m. May 15, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9. To submit an application or learn more, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Wyoming in 2020, and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” AARP’s Sam Shumway said in a news release. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in Wyoming as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”
The AARP Community Challenge is open to 501©(3), 501©(4) and 501©(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
• Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects.
• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.
• Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.
• Other innovative projects to improve the community.
Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through the AARP Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In 2019, Jackson and Sheridan were both awarded Community Challenge Grants.
Sheridan’s North Main Association was granted $11,770 to fund a new gazebo, picnic table and nine benches along the North Main Trail. The gazebo and handicapped accessible picnic table will be close to the parking lot for easy access.
The Jackson Hole Community Pathways received a $14,440 grant to help make downtown Jackson a more enjoyable space for seniors. Jackson Hole Community Pathways is the jointly-funded program of the Town of Jackson and Teton County government that is responsible for the development and management of non-motorized transportation facilities such as bike lanes, multi-use pathways, and sidewalks.
In 2018, Laramie and Rock Springs were both awarded grants. Rock Springs received $5,000 that went to the Rock Springs Main Street program for the downtown murals. The murals contribute to a vibrant public space in the community and foster respect for the history of the community. Laramie received $20,000 for Feeding Laramie Valley which made possible a fully accessible community garden. This garden increases access to healthy food, multi-generation learning opportunities, and supports a culture of health for all people living with mobility and disability challenges.