CHEYENNE – The latest edition of the AARP COVID-19 Dashboard showed substantial improvement in staff and resident cases of COVID-19 inside the state's nursing homes over the four-week period ending Dec. 18.

Wyoming’s nursing home COVID-19 resident ratio for the four-week period ending Dec. 18 was 7.27 cases per 100 residents, which is the eighth highest in the nation and up from November’s rate of 6.7 cases per 100 residents. Wyoming’s nursing home staff case rate was just over the national average at 4.8 confirmed cases per 100 residents. That led to 51% of Wyoming nursing homes self-reporting staff shortages.

