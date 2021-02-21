Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County County, including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. The strongest winds are expected late Sunday night into early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&