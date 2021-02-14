We know that criminal scammers steal billions of dollars every year. But how do they avoid law enforcement tracing all that money? Enter the money mule.
A money mule transfers illegally acquired money or packages. The unfortunate reality is that many money mules have no idea they are involved in criminal activity.
Using money mules helps criminals launder money stolen through scams and fraud or other crimes like human and drug trafficking. They add layers of distance between criminals and their victims, making it hard for law enforcement to follow the money.
The Department of Justice has seen an increase in victims becoming involved in money laundering schemes without knowing they were committing a crime. These money mules respond to fake job ads or social media posts promising easy money for little effort. They think they’re making a fast buck legally, but they don’t know they are helping international criminals launder billions.
If anyone tries to get you to move money in any way – by opening accounts, sending you checks to disperse with a money app, by purchasing gift cards and sharing the information off the back, or sending and receiving cash – walk away.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.