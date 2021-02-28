It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and while AARP is focused on protecting consumers year-round, this is a good time to highlight key tips to keep you safe.
Never give out personal or financial information over the phone or internet – especially if you don’t know the person on the other end. Be careful of what links you click on or what numbers you call back. If something seems too good to be true, it is. Lastly, be your own detective by using trusted resources to determine if something is a scam before responding.
One great resource is the Federal Trade Commission and its website, www.consumer.ftc.gov. It has resources to help protect yourself from scams, fraud and ID theft, as well as tips on how to maximize your security online.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.