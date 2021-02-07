February means Valentine’s Day, but romance scammers abound every month of the year.
It’s important to understand that a “romance” scam isn’t about romance at all. It’s about people looking for social connection online – whether a dating site, an online game or a neighborhood listserv. Criminal imposters are more than happy to provide that connection – at great cost.
How can you tell if your new online connection is fake, and what can you do if it is? First, be wary of a new relationship with someone who suddenly bestows on you overwhelming affection; this is what criminals call “grooming.” Second, check their photos using your web browser; both Google and Bing offer image search. You may find your Romeo’s picture is actually one of a Marine sergeant or from a magazine ad.
Most importantly, don’t engage with any financial transaction – this is the biggest red flag and the one that can cost you thousands of dollars and great emotional pain.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.
Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.