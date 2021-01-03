The AARP Fraud Watch Network has three simple words to keep you protected in 2021: Stop, Think and Verify.
When you get an unexpected offer or alarming news over the phone or other device, stop and ask yourself, “Is this for real?”
Next, think about the content of the message. Is it too good to be true? Do you have to act now? Is there a threat involved? If the answer is yes, you should end contact.
If you are concerned the communication may have been valid, independently verify it.
For example, if the caller claimed to be with the government, look up the agency’s phone number (without relying on the results of a web search, as the numbers that result could connect you to a scammer) and inquire if there is an issue.
Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.