CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming has identified two finalists for the 2020 Andrus Award, the state’s premier community service award for those age 50 and over.
This year’s Andrus Award nominees are Jennie Gordon of Cheyenne and Don Cushman of Thayne. Those interested in voting for their favorite are encouraged to go to AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page and like or share the video associated with one of or all of the three Andrus Award nominees. Voting will end Oct. 15.
Jennie Gordon, first lady of the state of Wyoming, was nominated by Laramie County resident Sharon Fain. In her nomination form, Fain lifted up Gordon’s work on the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which created a framework to support existing nonprofits who are working to eliminate hunger in Wyoming, and during COVID-19 developed a website that let citizens know of free food resources in each Wyoming county.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Initiative started a COVID-19 Task Force, before taking in private funds and turned those dollars into action. The Initiative allocated $50,000 for infrastructure grants to anti-hunger efforts in March, then another $40,000 per month from April through August to ensure every county received funding to replenish food pantries. The group then worked with Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to financially support mobile food pantries that reached all 23 counties
“First Lady Gordon is a force and knew the success of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative would be based on a set of extraordinary volunteers and organizations across our great state,” Fain says. “She is a true leader and her mission to end hunger in the state of Wyoming has engaged new partners and supporters who share her vision.”
In addition to the work of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Gordon partnered with the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division to solicit, collect and distribute handwritten cards for the state’s older adults who were homebound. That drive resulted in around 6,000 cards.
Since 2007, Thayne’s Don Cushman has logged more than 2,000 hours of service with Habitat for Humanity, bringing his own tools to the builds, and even checking in with homeowners who have already moved into their homes. According to Nick Staron, volunteer coordinator for Teton Habitat for Humanity, during the COVID-19 shutdown, Cushman spent time calling to encourage the staff of Habitat.
“Whenever there is a need he is the first to step up and readily takes on a challenge,” says Teton Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Nick Staron. “He is also a constant advocate for our organization. He attends most of our outreach events, shares with his friends and becomes like family to our homeowners.”
The Andrus Award, named after AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s mission, vision and commitment to volunteer service.
Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the award each year and the recipient must live in the awarding state. The award winner is required to be at least 50 years old, and the achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and mission. This is not a posthumous award.